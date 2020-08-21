Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 14 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $902,520.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,580.75. The company had a trading volume of 98,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,547. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,506.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,381.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,052.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

