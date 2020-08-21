Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 396 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 271,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after buying an additional 62,845 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 44.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 717,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 56.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.09. The stock had a trading volume of 85,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,815. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

