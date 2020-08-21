Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 4,326 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,543,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,025,000 after acquiring an additional 477,735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,205,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,105,000 after acquiring an additional 45,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,582,000 after acquiring an additional 39,421 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,956,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,079,000 after buying an additional 1,229,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,585,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,157,000 after buying an additional 1,445,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.08. 21,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,253. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 78.76%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

