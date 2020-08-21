Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys Shares of 1,294 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 396.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 32,158 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 109,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after buying an additional 36,581 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $218.50. The company had a trading volume of 55,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,520. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $217.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.88 and a 200-day moving average of $180.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

