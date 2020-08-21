Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.82. 1,969,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,017,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14. The company has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $87.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $2,274,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $72,911,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,635 shares of company stock valued at $44,023,536 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

