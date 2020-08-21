Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $393,000 Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $3,057,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,360,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.61. 58,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,959. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $84.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.