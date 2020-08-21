Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.64. 105,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,051,407. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.33. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

