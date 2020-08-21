Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $220,000 in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 147,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,848. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $35.23.

