Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $227,000 in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 520 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 6,598.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after buying an additional 2,727,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $362,794,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Adobe by 829.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 615,528 shares of the software company’s stock worth $195,886,000 after purchasing an additional 549,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $473.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,487. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $479.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $221.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $444.46 and a 200-day moving average of $379.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,227,424.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $270,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,079,376 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

