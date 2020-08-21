Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $250,000 in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EV. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter worth $57,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Shares of EV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.41. 22,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,339. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EV shares. ValuEngine lowered Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.