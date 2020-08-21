Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 29,997 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,161,000 after acquiring an additional 46,836 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, VeraBank N.A. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.08. 64,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,927,532. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.17. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.97 and a 12 month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

