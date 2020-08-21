Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 13.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,232 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 382.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,914,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $26,599,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,325,000 after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In other J M Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,933 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $112.09. 31,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,666. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.94.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered J M Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.77.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.