Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ES traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.53. The company had a trading volume of 59,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ES. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.