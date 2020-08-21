Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New Investment in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 9,250.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,861 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $36,671,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of 3M by 33.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,276,000 after buying an additional 1,944,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 3M by 28.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,645,000 after buying an additional 777,513 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 3M by 170.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,459,000 after buying an additional 628,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.71. The company had a trading volume of 69,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Bank of America upped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

