Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 226 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 100.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Nike in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nike in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.59.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,856 shares of company stock valued at $31,305,715. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.73. The stock had a trading volume of 273,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,094. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.13. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $109.69. The firm has a market cap of $169.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.