Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 492.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.82. 5,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,743. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $30.39. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $36.80.

