Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases Shares of 1,591 Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,320,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,566,000 after buying an additional 23,384 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 49,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 30,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 412.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.36.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.89. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $104.61 and a 12-month high of $197.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

