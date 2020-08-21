Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases Shares of 2,429 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $172.21. The company had a trading volume of 102,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,764. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.77 and a 200-day moving average of $152.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

