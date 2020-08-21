Strategy Asset Managers LLC Raises Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.00. 71,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,221. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.58. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,996.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

