Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 120.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.10. 167,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,284. The firm has a market cap of $332.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.24.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

