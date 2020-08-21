Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 513 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 271.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.88. 231,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,099,055. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.99 and a 200 day moving average of $79.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.