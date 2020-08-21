Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 800 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,065. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $48.55 and a one year high of $55.19.

