Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes $286,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000.

NYSEARCA CWB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $68.25. 26,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.69. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $39.81 and a 1-year high of $68.35.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

