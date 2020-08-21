Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $227,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.96. The company had a trading volume of 915 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,691. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.33.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

