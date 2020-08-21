Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Receives $1.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Superior Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1.75 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSE SPN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 206,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. Superior Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.45) by $0.39. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 565.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Superior Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

