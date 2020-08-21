Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

