Suretly Price Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Suretly has a market cap of $78,429.66 and approximately $1,760.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Suretly has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Suretly token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00002842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040385 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $639.03 or 0.05453648 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.