sUSD (SUSD) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. sUSD has a total market cap of $22.47 million and $2.44 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00122064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.86 or 0.01736525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00190059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00146881 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000156 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

