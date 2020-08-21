Synovus Financial Corp Buys 164 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.05% of General Mills worth $20,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in General Mills by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,953 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 4,472.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,653,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,203 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in General Mills by 42.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,266,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in General Mills by 90.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,204,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $64.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,778. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

