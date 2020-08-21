Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,677,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Boeing by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after buying an additional 3,997,531 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Boeing by 372,990.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $470,180,000 after buying an additional 3,151,767 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $48,135,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Boeing by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after buying an additional 769,205 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $167.46. The company had a trading volume of 459,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,819,402. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.27. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.82) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

