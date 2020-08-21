Synovus Financial Corp Has $10.46 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,445 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Walt Disney by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $2,641,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,497 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Consumer Edge downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,911,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,736,809. The company has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

