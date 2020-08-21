Synovus Financial Corp Has $11.31 Million Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,038 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $11,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Nike during the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Nike by 8.8% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nike during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Nike by 8.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 315,856 shares of company stock valued at $31,305,715. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,303,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,990,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.09. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $109.69. The stock has a market cap of $166.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Zacks Investment Research raised Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Nike from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.59.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.