Synovus Financial Corp Has $24.17 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,788 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Genuine Parts worth $24,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.22. The stock had a trading volume of 520,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,455. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on GPC shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

