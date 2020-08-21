Synovus Financial Corp Has $24.67 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 529,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 131,287 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,300,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 33,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 429,426 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,881,000 after acquiring an additional 43,583 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 91,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,439,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,230,439. The stock has a market cap of $177.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,869 shares of company stock worth $895,356 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

