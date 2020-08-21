Synovus Financial Corp Has $8.19 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 803.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.70. The company had a trading volume of 317,413 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.20 and its 200-day moving average is $80.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

