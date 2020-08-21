Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,340 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,761,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.67 and a 200 day moving average of $120.05. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $140.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.