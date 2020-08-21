Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 679,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 148,136 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 540.9% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 78,816 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $2,006,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.72. 20,775,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,857,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $215.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

