Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,604 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $16,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.57. 746,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.03 and a 200 day moving average of $140.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

