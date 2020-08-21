Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,365 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.32. 15,630,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,374,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average is $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $179.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

