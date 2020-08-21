Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,959 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 314.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after buying an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $34.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,581.75. 1,706,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,498. The company has a market capitalization of $1,075.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,503.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,380.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

