Synovus Financial Corp Sells 38,732 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,732 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Travelers Companies worth $15,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 471.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 43,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.24.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $112.53. 886,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,579. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.47. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $153.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

