Synovus Financial Corp Sells 43,788 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,788 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $16,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Duke Energy by 127.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in Duke Energy by 32.6% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,695,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.28.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,272 shares of company stock worth $189,516 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

