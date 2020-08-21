Synovus Financial Corp Sells 5,810 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 78.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 36.1% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $31.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,576.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,417. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,587.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,072.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,503.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,379.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

