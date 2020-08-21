Synovus Financial Corp Sells 7,615 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,664,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,165 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,144 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 137,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,691,000 after acquiring an additional 33,533 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $340.60. 162,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,450,862. The company’s 50 day moving average is $326.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.93. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $341.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

