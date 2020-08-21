Synovus Financial Corp Sells 78,490 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,490 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.03. 6,082,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,294,117. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

