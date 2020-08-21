Synovus Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,653 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 702,522 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,238,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,894,000 after acquiring an additional 608,417 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,454,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,289,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,961,000 after acquiring an additional 569,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.08.

ADP stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,908. The company has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.08 and its 200-day moving average is $147.33.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.