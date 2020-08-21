SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,251 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,755,000 after buying an additional 7,816,822 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,500,000 after buying an additional 4,564,387 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,106,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,972,000 after buying an additional 2,353,956 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,981,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.30.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 121,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,656. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

