Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tech Data by 719.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Tech Data by 196.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tech Data during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Tech Data during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tech Data by 22.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research cut Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NASDAQ:TECD remained flat at $$144.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tech Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.40.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

