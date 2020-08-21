Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $197.68 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.59.

Several analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:TDOC traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.41. 6,252,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,607. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.70 and a 200 day moving average of $169.80. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Michael Goldstein sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,717 shares of company stock valued at $36,994,032. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

