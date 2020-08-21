Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,532,499 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,532,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,433,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises 2.4% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $10,453,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 67.2% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $697,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,039,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.99. 4,687,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,893,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.54. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

